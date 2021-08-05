Hospitals in Kerala to be made mother and baby-friendly

National breastfeeding week observance begins

All public and private hospitals in the State will be made mother and baby-friendly, Health Minister Veena George has said.

As part of the initiative, clear guidelines had been formulated for the certification of hospitals. Apart from the 10-point quality indicators of the UNICEF and WHO, a quality standard certification with 130 check points had been drawn up by the State for certifying hospitals as mother and baby-friendly, said Ms. George here on Wednesday. She was inaugurating virtually the national breastfeeding week observance and the mother and baby-friendly hospital initiative of the Health Department.

Crucial indicator

Despite the achievements of the State in reducing maternal mortality and infant and neonatal mortality, the State still lagged when it came to the early initiation of breastfeeding and exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of the baby, which were very crucial indicators that impacted child health.

In a literate State like Kerala, society as a whole had a role in encouraging and promoting breastfeeding for the health of future generations, she said.

Facilities

Apart from creating mass awareness initiatives, facilities with adequate privacy would be created in public spaces with the help of other departments for promoting breastfeeding, she added.

Senior health officials, representatives of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, the National Neonatology Forum and the UNICEF were present.