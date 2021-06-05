Hospitalisations down in State

17,328 new COVID-19 cases and 209 deaths reported

The State on Saturday reported 17,328 new cases of COVID-19, when 1,16,354 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate remains below 15% since the past several days and registered 14.89%.

The active case pool dipped further to 1,67,638 patients, with 24,003 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

The State added 209 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths, taking the cumulative fatalities to 9,719. It should be noted that these are not deaths reported in the past 24 hours but which occurred over the past several days.

Hospitalisations and ICU occupancy are on its way down and though it is a slow process, the trend is steady.

On Saturday, 2,649 persons were hospitalised. The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals has also started dipping and now stands at 34,925.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill patients has declined. The total number of patients in ICUs was 3,496, while those requiring ventilator support dropped to 1,415.

The active case pool has dipped in all except six districts.

Thiruvananthapuram district continues to have a high number of hospitalisations (5,829) and deaths despite the fact that the active case pool has only 13,765 patients.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 26,18,410 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,468, Malappuram 1,980, Palakkad 1,899, Kollam 1,787, Ernakulam 1,769, Thrissur 1,582, Kozhikode 1,497, Alappuzha 1,212, Kottayam 822, Kannur 684, Kasaragod 520, Pathanamthitta 472, Idukki 395 and Wayanad 241 cases.