Hospitalisations dip in the State

Caseload plateauing around half-lakh mark

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continues to plateau, the daily caseload now hovering around the half-lakh mark since the past one week.

The case graph had hit the highest single day figure of 55,475 on January 24, after which the graph has been stagnating. Though there is no apparent reduction in the number of cases reported daily, total hospitalisations have begun to show a dip since the past two days. ICU admissions, however, do not show any declining trend.

Kerala reported 52,199 new cases on Wednesday when 1,24,611 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The number of patients admitted to hospitals in the State, which stood at 12,671 cases on Monday, dipped to 11,439 as on Wednesday. New hospital admissions was 1,277.

The State’s active case pool now has 3,77,823 patients, of which 3% are currently admitted to in hospitals or field hospitals. The number of recoveries reported on Wednesday was 41,715.

The ICU occupancy of COVID patients stood at 1,442. The ventilator occupancy remained more or less steady at 349.

On Wednesday, the State declared 165 COVID deaths, of which 29 occurred within the last 24 hours and 136 were deaths in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours. The State also added 335 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 56,100.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 61, 29,755 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 11,224 new cases, Thiruvananthapuram 5,701, Thrissur 4,843, Kozhikode 4,602, Kottayam 4,192, Kollam 3,828, Malappuram 3,268, Alappuzha 2,939, Palakkad 2,598, Pathanamthitta 2,475, Kannur 2,295, Idukki 1,757, Wayanad 1,602, and Kasaragod 875.