Hospital under SHRC scanner

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered an inquiry against a private hospital in the city and a urologist for billing a youth ₹60,000 for a surgery to remove bladder stone.

Commission acting chairperson P. Mohandas directed the District Police Chief to appoint an officer not less than the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police to conduct the inquiry and submit a report within a month.

The commission was taking suo motu cognisance of a WhatsApp message it received.

Youth from Gulf

In the message, a youth employed in the Gulf region says he reached a hospital at Killipalam with severe pain. Gopakumar, the physician who examined him, directed surgery to remove the stone.

He was discharged the day after the surgery after being informed that a stent had been attached. However, when the pain refused to subside he went to another hospital where tests revealed that the stone had not been removed.

The youth says he spent over ₹1 lakh on treatment.

The youth also produced evidence in the message to support his complaint.

The commission, in its directive, said many hospitals that fleeced poor patients who approached them seeking treatment for grievous illnesses. However, these hospitals managed to avoid legal action.

Inquiry needed

The commission said the official should conduct the inquiry honestly and in a transparent manner. The case will be heard at a sitting here. It also directed the District Police Chief to keep the hospital’s name under wraps till the final order.