Hospital to offer free surgery to differently abled children

December 16, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - KANNUR

Vishwashanthi Foundation, a trust founded by actor Mohanlal, announced its association with Baby Memorial Hospital, Kannur, to offer free surgery to differently abled children, on December 15.

Speaking at the inauguration of the second phase of expansion work at the hospital, Mr. Mohanlal said ‘Step Forward ‘ was a free paediatric orthopaedic surgery programme under which 25 physically challenged children would undergo surgery and treatment free of cost.

The project covers children with issues such as cerebral palsy, congenital deformities of limbs, and curvature of the spine.

The hospital also announced its achievement of the Nation Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) certificate in just a year of its operation for maintaining the highest standards of patient safety and quality of healthcare.

Earlier, Speaker A.N. Shamseer inaugurated the pediatric orthopaedic department at the hospital.

Disney Star country manager and president K. Madhavan presided over the function. Hospital chairman and managing director Dr. K.G. Alexander, director George K. Ninan, chief executive officer Gracie Mathai, Mayor T.O. Mohanan, Kadanapally Ramachandran, MLA, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, people’s representatives, and other hospital staff were present on the occasion.

