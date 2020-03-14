Hospital ties up with Harvard varsity to detect child cancer

MALAPPURAM

14 March 2020 00:41 IST

‘Early genetic interventions can address several maladies’

The Shihab Thangal Hospital at Tirur is set to enter into a tie-up with genetic experts of Harvard University, Boston, U.S., for bringing about a new regime for detecting child cancer through early genetic studies.

Discussions between hospital officials and Harvard University professors at Tirur on Thursday decided to utilise their expertise and the latest research methodologies for addressing the genetic disorders in the region.

The death of six children of a family at Tirur over a period of 10 years had raised concerns recently, and the police had to exhume the body of a three-year-old for post-mortem. “Genes can cause such a tragedy,” said Jonathan Picker, assistant professor of genetics from Harvard Medical School and an expert on Fragile X syndrome.

Dr. Picker, whose newborn screening protocols are widely being used in the U.S., said that genetic interventions after proper study of genes would help to greatly address several maladies. He said even problems coming through consanguineous marriages could be addressed through genetic interventions.

Rani George, well known paediatric oncologist from Harvard Medical School, said that child cancer was increasingly being detected. “Parents are often much worried. Child cancer presents itself often too quickly and without any warning. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just bad luck. It’s in the DNA,” said Dr. George.

With the support of the Harvard Medical School, Shihab Thangal Hospital will conduct health education for early detection of cancer and genetic diseases. “We will organise health seminars by involving world class experts. We will also conduct genetic screening with their support,” said Abdurahman Randathani and Raju George, chairman and chief executive officer of the hospital respectively.