Hospital staff attacked in Kasaragod

Published - October 18, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A man trespassed into a multi-specialty hospital in the city on October 18 (Friday) around 4 p.m. and attacked an employee with a knife before fleeing the scene. The victim, Abdul Razaq, 38, from Uliyathadukka, is a technical staff member in the MRI scanning department and sustained injuries in the attack.

According to initial reports, Razaq was involved in a confrontation with the assailant, who allegedly attempted to stab him and inflicted a deep cut on his thigh. Razaq reportedly managed to defend himself before the attacker fled the scene.

Kasaragod Town police have launched an investigation into the incident and intensified the search for the suspect based on the statement provided by Razaq, who is currently in the intensive care unit of the same hospital. Preliminary investigations suggest that the assailant arrived with the intention of harming Razaq, although the motive remains unclear.

Published - October 18, 2024 08:42 pm IST

