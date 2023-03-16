ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital services to be affected on Friday as doctors call for strike

March 16, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Close to 40 professional organisations of doctors, hospital managements have pledged solidarity with strike call by IMA

The Hindu Bureau

The normal functioning of hospitals across Kerala, both in the public and private sector, is likely to be hit badly on Friday following a medical strike call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), to protest against the “failure of the administration” to arrest those accused of physically assaulting a doctor in Kozhikode a fortnight ago.

Close to 40 professional organisations of doctors and hospital managements’ associations in the State have pledged solidarity with the strike call by the IMA, which has demanded that the government do more to ensure a safe working environment for doctors and that the Hospital Protection Act be amended to give it more teeth. There have been 188 major attacks on hospitals in the State in the past three years, while there have been zero convictions under the said Act.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All regular hospital services, with the exception of the emergency wing, labour room and transplant surgeries will be disrupted on Friday as doctors will stay away from work from 6 a.m. till 6 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,000 doctors will participate in a dharna which will be staged at the IMA headquarters at Anayara

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association said in a statement that outpatient clinics and surgeries other than emergency surgeries would not take place in medical colleges on Friday and that the public should take note of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US