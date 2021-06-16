Hospital offers apology as rat bites woman’s body

Palakkad District Medical Officer to submit detailed report to govt.

The body of a woman kept in a private hospital mortuary at Pattambi in the district was found to have been nibbled at by rats on Wednesday.

A controversy erupted over the untoward incident that took place at Sevana Hospital and Research Centre, Pattambi, prompting an investigation by District Medical Officer K.P. Reetha.

Sundari, 65, from Manissery Lakshamveedu Colony at Ottapalam, was admitted to the hospital for heart treatment on Monday. She died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

The body was kept in the hospital morgue for a day on request by her family. However, when the family collected the body on Wednesday for the last rites, Sundari’s face was found nibbled at apparently by rats.

The hospital authorities apologised for the incident and said that it was unfortunate. Hospital managing director C.P. Abdul Khader said that all efforts would be made to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

Health Minister Veena George asked Dr. Reetha to conduct an investigation. Dr. Reetha has given strict guidelines to the hospital for preserving bodies. She said a detailed report would be submitted to the government soon.

Some members of Sundari’s family alleged that the hospital had committed gross negligence and that it was an incident of disrespect to the body. The hospital authorities, however, denied it. They said they were forced to keep the body in the mortuary as the family pleaded for it.