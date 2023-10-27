HamberMenu
Hospital launches 5G-enabled ambulance service

October 27, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI 

Aster Medicity on Thursday launched an AI-enabled tele-stroke ambulance. This facility, a release said, is being implemented with the help of Apothecary Medical Services, a firm providing critical care solutions to reach out to patients in pre-hospital set-ups. The facility aims to revolutionise medical services by leveraging 5G satellite technology and assisted reality, according to the release.

The idea is to provide critical care to patients in the golden hour (the first hour following traumatic injury being sustained by a casualty, during which there is the highest likelihood that prompt medical treatment will prevent death) while being shifted to the hospital.

The facilities in the ambulance include real-time neurology support for stroke patients, immediate emergency medicine, and cardio support for cardiac arrest, angina, and arrhythmia and on the fly gynaecology support for bleeding/trauma, massive internal bleeding ensuring foetal and maternal well-being.  

All the biomedical equipment inside the ambulance are interconnected via Wi-Fi. The emergency contact number for the ambulance is 155218.

