ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital in Kottayam opens rural research centre

February 21, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Mundakayam Medical Trust Hospital in Kottayam, in association with the St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, has launched a Rural Research and Development Centre for conducting research projects in community health and welfare. At a brief function held at the hospital recently, Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas inaugurated the centre. An official statement said the centre will conduct studies on a range of topics including providing care for dialysis patients and practical studies on motherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US