Hospital in Kottayam opens rural research centre

February 21, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Mundakayam Medical Trust Hospital in Kottayam, in association with the St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, has launched a Rural Research and Development Centre for conducting research projects in community health and welfare. At a brief function held at the hospital recently, Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas inaugurated the centre. An official statement said the centre will conduct studies on a range of topics including providing care for dialysis patients and practical studies on motherhood.

