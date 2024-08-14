ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital holds walkathon to help Wayanad

Published - August 14, 2024 02:12 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman leading a walkathon at Tirur.

Imbichibava Memorial Cooperative Hospital at Alathiyur near Tirur held a walkathon raising the message ‘Rebuild Wayanad, donate to CMDRF’. Minister for Sports not only flagged off the walkathon, but also led it from the front.

Youngsters and elders alike representing different organisations and clubs took part in the walkathon. The walkathon also raised the message of vigil against lifestyle diseases leading to amputation.

Hospital officials said they had held similar walkathons before and would continue to hold different programmes to create awareness against lifestyle diseases. A marathon will be held in December.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdurahiman called upon people not only to come forward to help the survivors of Wayanad disaster, but also to exercise caution against diseases that stem from a sedentary lifestyle.

Around 700 people took part in the walkathaon that started from the Tirur private bus stand. Hospital chairman A. Sivadasan, medical superintendent Santhosh Kumari, medical officer Shamsuddeen, and other officials led the event. Hospital managing director K. Shuhaib Ali welcomed the gathering. K. Narayanan proposed a vote of thanks.

