Hospital for organ transplant in Kozhikode

The government is planning to address a serious lacunae in the State’s public health sector by proposing an exclusive 500-bed hospital-cum-research-and-training centre for organ donation in Kozhikode.

Official sources close to the project told The Hindu that it would have an air ambulance and a helipad for transportation of organs. “The number of kidney and liver patients is high in Kerala because more people are found to be diagnosed with high diabetes and hypertension. It is a serious public health issue as there are very few hospitals that can carry the disease burden. A large number of these patients need organ transplantation as well,” said one official.

Though there had been a rise in the number of patients, there was no proportionate increase in the number of hospitals and specialty centres, especially in the public sector, which could address their needs.

“A kidney transplant in a private hospital costs between ₹6 lakh and ₹ 8 lakh, and a liver transplant between ₹25 lakh and ₹30 lakh. If the patients did not get the surgery done on time, they will die. A majority of those who are getting affected are from the middle class and the lowest strata of society who cannot afford to go to private hospitals,” the official pointed out.

A quaternary centre offering highly specialised and focused treatment, where a high number of quality surgeries can be held, was thus proposed in the public sector. “This hospital will offer treatment, perform surgeries, conduct research and academic studies, and train healthcare personnel,” the official said.

The project is estimated to cost ₹500 crore. The government had earlier accepted a report on this by Biju Pottakkat, professor, department of surgical gastroenterology, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry.

A native of Malappuram district, Dr. Biju is expected to be appointed as a special officer to take forward the project. The hospital is expected to have an administrative structure similar to that of the Regional Cancer Centre in the State capital, with the Chief Minister as chairman, the Health Minister as vice chairman, and various department officials as governing council members.

Around 20 acres of land near the Government Hospital for Dermatology at Chevayur in Kozhikode city have been identified for the project. There will be over 100 doctors, close to 800 nursing staff, apart from other paramedical and technical staff. Work on buildings is expected to start soon.