Hospital admssions show down trend

Thiruvananthapuram

29 September 2021 21:14 IST

12,161 new cases in 90,394 sample tests

The State reported 12,161 new cases on Wednesday when 90,394 samples were tested.

The active case pool now has 1,43,500 patients, with 17,862 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

The Health Department states that only 12.7% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 24, 965 with the State adding 155 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of deaths.

The ICU occupancy is also showing a consistent downward trend. The present ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals went below the 2,000 mark after weeks and on Wednesday stood at 1,965. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 832.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID came down to 1,284, while the total number of hospitalisations has come further down to 20,115.

The cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began now stands at 46,64,944 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 1,541 cases, Ernakulam 1,526, Thiruvananthapuram 1,282, Kozhikode 1,275, Malappuram 1,017, Kottayam 886, Kollam 841, Palakkad 831, Kannur 666, Alappuzha 647, Idukki 606, Pathanamthitta 458, Wayanad 457 and Kasaragod 128.