Hosdurg district jail gets green tag

KASARAGOD

28 January 2021 23:37 IST

Water conservation and organic farming practices win special praise

The Hosdurg district jail has been declared ‘Haritha jail’ (green jail) in recognition of a series of activities undertaken by it under the Haritha Kerala Mission (HKM).

Making the announcement, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan lauded the jail for its exemplary service as part of the HKM’s sanitation, water conservation and organic farming practices.

HKM district coordinator M.P. Subramanian said the jail had been doing a commendable job in line with the green protocol. It included cultivating a variety of vegetables such as brinjal, ladyfinger, spinach, tomato, cabbage, and cauliflower and fruits on the jail premises. Most of them are cultivated using grow bag owing to space constraints.

For the record, the jail donated organic vegetables for the 2020 State School Children’s Festival. Besides, the use of LED bulbs and rainwater recharging unit to solve drinking water shortage, and electricity generation using solar power helped it gain the green jail tag.

The jail has also rolled out ‘Manam Haritabham’, a project for inmates who are about to be released. Making of paper pens by inmates was notable during the 2019 State School Arts Festival. Water treatment with proper drainage system and clean kitchen, toilet and prison rooms were also considered for granting the green status.

Kanhangad Municipal Chairperson K.V. Sujatha presided over the function.