ADVERTISEMENT

Hosdurg court orders confiscation of RDO’s vehicle

September 21, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hosdurg Sub Court has ordered the confiscation of the vehicle of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) for failing to pay the compensation awarded to a housewife, Kamalakshi.

Kamalakshi had lost her eyesight during a surgery at the Kanhangad district hospital in 1995. After years of legal battle, the court had ordered a compensation of ₹2 lakh to her in 2018. But she had to approach the court again in 2019 as the verdict was not implemented.

The government appealed against the court’s order in the High Court, and as collateral, the district hospital’s jeep was given to the Hozdurg Sub Court during the appeal process. However, when the government’s appeal was rejected by the High Court, the hospital’s jeep was confiscated last month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the delay in providing compensation, the amount has now accrued to ₹8 lakh, including interest. The court ordered the confiscation of the RDO’s jeep as Kamalakshi did not want the almost unusable jeep of the Health department valued at ₹30,000 by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US