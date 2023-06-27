Hosdurg Court grants interim bail to K. Vidya in fake certificate row

June 27, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (II) on Tuesday granted interim bail to K. Vidya, who is accused of forging an experience certificate for securing a guest lecturer’s post at Government Arts and Science College, Karinthalam, Kasaragod.

Ms. Vidya appeared before the Nileswaram police on Tuesday, where a team led by Kanhangad DySP Balakrishnan Nair questioned her. During the questioning, Ms. Vidya told the police that she made the certificate using her mobile phone. She also denied anyone’s involvement in it.

The police also summoned the college’s Principal in-charge Jaison. V. Joseph for questioning.

The police arrested and charged her under section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the forgery case. They later produced her before the court, where she denied all the charges.

The court granted her interim bail after her lawyer submitted that she would cooperate with the investigation. The court also asked Ms. Vidya to appear before the investigating officer on Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier, Ms. Vidya secured bail in a case filed by Agali police based on a similar complaint registered by government colleges in Ernakulam and Palakkad. In the fake certificate submitted at R.G.M. Government Arts and Science College, Attappady, she claimed that she had worked as guest lecturer at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam between 2018 and 2021.

Based on the complaint, she was booked under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the IPC.