Hosdurg abduction: six remanded in judicial custody

The Hosdurg First Class Magistrate court has remanded in judicial custody six people arrested by the police in connection with the abduction of a 35-year-old man in Kasaragod.

Shafique, a resident of Kanhangad, was abducted and released within an hour following quick police action on Wednesday.

The court remanded Mohammad Shaheer, 36, Mohammad Arif, 40, Ahmed Niyaz, 39, Firoz, 35, Abdul Manaf, 38, and Mohammad Altaf, 34, of Thayalangadi in Kasaragod.

The accused reportedly told the police that they had abducted Shafique as he did not deliver a sum of AED 2 lakh, which was handed over to him from Dubai. The gang allegedly changed their vehicle twice during the abduction. Shafique was rescued by the police when the abductors tried to escape from Kasaragod after realising that the police were following them. The car was taken into police custody.

The investigation is being led by Kanhangad DySP V. Balakrishnan. Hosdurg Inspector K.P. Shine and ASI K.P. Satheesan, and officers Sreejesh, and Aboobacker Kallayi were part of the team that nabbed the accused.