Kerala

Horticorp to sell onion at ₹45

The Agriculture Department will sell onion at ₹45 a kg through the outlets of the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp).

The State government had decided to procure 75 tonnes of onion from Maharashtra following discussions with the Centre and NAFED, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said. The first consignment of 25 tonnes arrived in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Onion prices had shot up to ₹120 a kg in some retail markets in the State following shortage caused by rain-induced crop damage in north Indian States.

