Horticorp to procure vegetables

Steps are being taken to procure vegetables and fruits from farmers in the State to ensure adequate availability during the lockdown period, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said.

The vegetables and fruits will be sold through 100 outlets of the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) and 200 franchises.

The vegetables procured in this manner will also be supplied to community kitchens opened across the State and institutions under the Social Justice Department, the Minister said.

Mangoes and pineapples

As part of the initiative, the Horticorp has been directed to procure 20 tonnes of pineapple from Vazhakkulam and five tonnes of mango from Muthalamada.

The government agency will also procure Nendran banana from farmers in Wayanad.

The Agriculture Department is taking steps to supply vegetables and fruits to the public through online platforms.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the Horticorp has also announced measures to supply vegetables through residents’ associations.

The department has also formed a crisis management cell for monitoring the procurement and availability of agricultural produce in the State.