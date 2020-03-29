Kerala

Horticorp to procure vegetables

They will be sold through 100 Horticorp outlets, 200 franchises

Steps are being taken to procure vegetables and fruits from farmers in the State to ensure adequate availability during the lockdown period, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said.

The vegetables and fruits will be sold through 100 outlets of the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) and 200 franchises.

The vegetables procured in this manner will also be supplied to community kitchens opened across the State and institutions under the Social Justice Department, the Minister said.

Mangoes and pineapples

As part of the initiative, the Horticorp has been directed to procure 20 tonnes of pineapple from Vazhakkulam and five tonnes of mango from Muthalamada.

The government agency will also procure Nendran banana from farmers in Wayanad.

The Agriculture Department is taking steps to supply vegetables and fruits to the public through online platforms.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the Horticorp has also announced measures to supply vegetables through residents’ associations.

The department has also formed a crisis management cell for monitoring the procurement and availability of agricultural produce in the State.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2020 10:36:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/horticorp-to-procure-vegetables/article31200660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY