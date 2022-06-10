Horticorp to open 1,000 ‘Horti Stores’ in State

The Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) will open 1,000 'Horti Stores' across the State.

The Agriculture Department agency is also planning to open one well-stocked Horti Bazar each in every Assembly Constituency. The expansion plans were finalised at a meeting inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Friday.

It has also been decided to open agri farms on franchise basis for marketing fruit tree saplings.

Mr. Prasad underscored the need to expand procurement facilities and help farmers with agricultural production expected to go up courtesy programmes such as ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’. The Minister also released the new logo of Horticorp themed on ‘Agricultural prosperity - Healthy Food.’

Horticorp chairman S. Venugopal presided. Ali Asgar Pasha, secretary, Agriculture, and Horticorp managing director J. Sajeev also were present.