Horticorp planning to open 250 ‘Horti Stores’ across Kerala

June 16, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) is planning to open 250 ‘Horti Stores’ across the State before Onam with an aim to promote good quality traditional food products. Products of Farmer Producer Companies in the State, besides those of public sector enterprises, will be sold at the Horti Stores that will be run on a franchisee model. Products will be collected from producers at a rate above the market price and will be supplied to the needy at reasonable rates. Horticorp farm clubs will be formed at the district level to collect products from farmers and producers. For details contact 0471-2359651, a press release said.