Horticorp outlets in old KSRTC buses

Two outlets to be opened in East Fort and Kaniyapuram

Old buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) are getting a new lease of life as vegetable and fruit outlets.

The KSRTC has joined hands with the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) to remodel disused buses into Horticorp outlets for selling fruits and vegetables.

In the first phase, two outlets will be opened in the district. The first outlet, which is slated for inauguration on Thursday, will be stationed at East Fort, and the second one at Kaniyapuram, Horticorp managing director J. Sajeev said.

Depending on their success, more outlets are likely to be opened in collaboration with the KSRTC.

Formed in 1989, Horticorp is an Agriculture department agency tasked with the procurement of vegetables and fruits from farmers at a fair price and their supply to consumers at affordable rates.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the first Horticorp outlet in 'recycled' KSRTC bus at East Fort at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside. Mayor Arya Rajendran will make the first sale.

This is not the first time that decommissioned KSRTC buses are undergoing such a transformation. Milma had opened a food truck and the Kudumbasree, Pink Cafes, in old buses.