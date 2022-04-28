Horses run amok in Thrissur causing a series of accidents 

One horse dies, motorbike rider sustains injuries

Horses belonging to a riding academy here ran in panic causing a series of accidents near Vaniyambara on the national highway on Wednesday night.

One horse was killed after it was hit by a lorry while a motorbike rider sustained serious injuries when a horse rammed his motorbike. Melvin, 27, who was injured has been admitted to the Thrissur district hospital.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Seven horses from Stallion’s Valley Horse Riding Academy owned by Babu Kunnumpuram ran to the national highway. Of them, three horses that ran towards Palakkad direction met with accidents. Accidents happened at Vaniyampara, Mele Chunkam and Merygiri areas.

Sound of wild elephants

The academy is situated near the Peechi reservoir. It is suspected that the horses panicked after hearing the sound of wild elephants in the night.