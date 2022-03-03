Hopes of skywalk in Kottayam fades

Focus shifts to elevated path in Pala

A view of the metal framework of the proposed skywalk in Kottayam that has been hanging fire for almost seven years now. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

During its announcement, it was touted as a landmark project in Kottayam town. All the early hype, however, faded quickly and the proposed skywalk now stands as a symbol of administrative apathy.

Hanging fire for almost seven years now, completion of the elevated structure has received yet another setback with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) opening a preliminary investigation into its construction. The VACB sleuths, along with officials of the Public Works department, inspected the project site recently and collected details.

VACB sources said the probe pertained to complaints about alleged hurry in commencing the work even before acquiring the required land. Work on the ₹5.18-crore pedestrian utility, coming right at an intersection of all major roads in Kottayam town, began in February 2016 and stopped abruptly within a few months after installation of the metal structure.

“Though the Kottayam municipality has already handed over its land, the authorities failed to acquire the remaining land from private parties, including a CSI church. The probe focusses on this,’‘ said the VACB sources.

Announced by the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government in May 2015, the project was dropped out of priority ever since the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Pinarayi Vijayan took charge. Repeated attempts by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, legislator of Kottayam and former Transport Minister, to revive the project have failed owing to the tardy pace of land acquisition.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, however, sought to attribute the stalling of the project to “certain obvious political reasons” rather than technical hiccups. “Let the Vigilance investigation take place, but at the same time, questions remain as to whether this government indeed wants to break the existing deadlocks, complete land acquisition and pursue the project,’‘ he said.

Interestingly, the development comes close on the heels of the State government resuming the construction of a similar elevated structure in Pala. The ₹47-crore river-view project, announced by the late K.M. Mani in the 2013 State Budget, has received a fresh lease of life following intervention by Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani.

Put on hold

Work on the project, which comprises a 12-m-wide carriageway and walkways on both sides, too has been put on hold for some time after the back-to-back floods in the Meenachil river and the COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Based on requests from the LDF Assembly committee and the Pala municipality, Mr. Mani took up the issue with Public Works Minister P.A Mohamed Riyas, who, in turn, has issued directions to resume the works.