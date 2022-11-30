Hopeful of Governor giving assent to pending Bills, says Shamseer

November 30, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ahead of the convening of the seventh session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly on December 5, Speaker A.N. Shamseer expressed the hope that the Governor would give assent to the Bills that were passed in the previous sessions. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Shamseer said a total of seven Bills which were passed in the fifth and sixth sessions were pending with the Governor.

“I am optimistic that the Governor would give assent to the Bills. In democracy, people are the masters and it is the Governor’s constitutional obligation to grant assent to Bills passed by a House chosen by the people,” he said. To a question on whether he would take the initiative to solve the issue, he said he would think about it if the need arises.

Pending Bills

The pending Bills include the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill, three amendment Bills related to university laws, two related to co-operatives, and one related to the Kerala Public Service Commission. The seventh session is also expected to be stormy with the government planning to introduce a Bill which seeks to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the State.

The session, which will begin on December 5, is expected to sit for nine days. Mr. Shamseer said that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) would take a call on whether to extend the session and also on the Bills to be taken up during the session. The Speaker will decide the Bills which are to be taken up on the first two days as per a priority list provided by the State government, he said.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Fair (KLIBF 2022), which was earlier scheduled to be held in the last week of November, has now been postponed to December 9 to 15.