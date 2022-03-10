‘Hope Registry’ to help kidney patients

Kozhikode

A “Hope Registry” has been set up to help people who are in need of kidney transplant but unable to get it due to various reasons.

Fr. Davis Chiramel, found, Kidney Federation of India, is the chief patron of the registry. According to Jawad Ahmed, administrator, many people are forced to depend on dialysis because they are unable to do the transplant owing to lack of matching kidneys or other reasons.

The registry wishes to help these people due to swap transplant method. Both donors and receivers need to register their details. If the donors are incompatible with the recipients, their kidneys are exchanged with another pair. It is like a chain which continues till the first recipient gets a matching kidney. Fr. Chiramel said in a release that this was a legally accepted procedure and it was a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. It was expected to stop social evils such as organ trade, he said.

Dr. Jawad said that the registration would be free and the cooperation of nephrologists in all the hospitals was being sought.