Hope govt. will now take steps, says Catholicos

Terming the Supreme Court’s order a victory for all those who abide by the rule of law, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Mar Thomas Paulose II, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, has expressed the hope that the court’s observations will help restore peace in the Church.

“The Supreme Court has made strong observations while considering the case related to the Kattachira and Varikoli churches. Though it had passed an order on the Kolenchery church dispute in July 2017, it has not been implemented yet. Now, the court has categorically said that both churches must be ruled as per the 1934 constitution of the Church,” the Catholicos said in a statement issued here.

Implementation

The Catholicos of the Church expressed the hope that the State government and the authorities concerned would take steps to implement the Supreme Court order.