HOPE festival concludes with Kabir Project

Thrissur

31 December 2021 23:26 IST

Fete had a screening of videos from ITFoK archives and a digital theatre performance

The three-day HOPE Fest organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi concluded here on Friday with the soulful Kabir Project by Mooralala Marwada, the celebrated Sufi folk singer from Kutch, Gujarat.

Ungala Neenga Yeppadi Paakka Virumbareenga?, a solo in Tamil by Anandsami, inspired by Sizwe Bansi is Dead by Athol Fugard, John Kani and Winston Ntshona, was performed in the Black Box on the concluding day.

Branthu (madness), a mediated performance based on Malayali Dalit writer C Ayyappan’s short story, was performed on Thursday and Friday. In the play, the performer and collective use affective technologies, material, and an Ambassador car to generate experiences.

Advertising

Advertising

The play starts when four of the audience starts a journey in an Ambassador car. The central character starts communicating with the travellers through virtual media and takes them into the intricacies of life. It communicates with the audience how colour, religion, and illness influence personal life.

At a time only four people can watch the 40-minute play directed by Abheesh Sasidharan. The play was performed many times in the two days.

Velichenna performed by Sudhi Panur was another play staged at the festival.

The festival had a screening of videos from ITFoK archives. It also had a digital theatre performance. A compilation of films from the Belfast International Art Festival was broadcast at the fest.

Eminent poet P.P. Ramachandran was in conversation with theatre person Sreeja Arangottukara on ‘Grameena Nataka Vedi (village theatre) on Friday.

Ramachandran spoke about evolving contemporary theatre with strong women presence from a male-centric era in the past.

Village theatres

Sreeja Arangottukara noted that village theatres were different in process of conceptualising, making and evolving of performances compared to academic theatres. “Largely it will be a group activity with its own merits and demerits. However, it is surely a democratic process.”

Diversity in making, scripts, approach and terotechnology have to be experimented and welcomed in the theatre, she said. She called for drama theatres in the State to make theatre more popular.