HOPE Fest gets off to a colourful start

Clown shows bring a whiff of lightness to the festival

The HOPE Fest, a cultural festival that replaced the annual event of International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) this year, started on Wednesday.

The percussion ensemble led by maestro Peruvanam Kuttan Marar kicked off the three-day festival of music, theatre performances, and cultural events. Around 150 percussion artistes participated in the event organised almost like the famous Ilanjithara Melam of the Thrissur Pooram.

The HOPE festival aims to bring clowns who are not yet a visible presence in Kerala’s theatre, to the mainstream. Their great presence in classical and folk theatre is being showcased. Colourful clown shows, which brought a whiff of lightness to life, were highlights of the festival on the opening day.

Dr. Vikadan, a solo clown performance by Vinu Joseph, a graduate of the School of Drama, Thrissur, was a fresh experience for the audience at the festival. The 50-minutes performance evolved from territories of bouffon, mystery, and fantastical body, inspired from Jaques Lecoq’s (French actor, director and teacher) pedagogical matrix in theatre. The playful interaction between the clown and bouffon slowly led to the core elements of the performance. The show also tried to provoke and engage the audience on the journey.

Performances

Hope Clowns by Garggi Ananthan, Athul M. and Ajay Udayan was the other clown show at the festival. Once Upon a Clown Time by Monica Santos will be staged on Thursday.

A solo performance by Gopalan Adatt, directed by Jose Koshy, was the opening short play at the festival. Takkunnu Oru Kathai by Erode Naataka Kottakai and directed by V. Sathish was all about the anxiety and frustration of artistes during the pandemic.

Tinkuy, a circus theatre show, was another highlight of the festival on the opening day. It talked about the importance of the encounter between entities. Tinkuy is a word from the South American Quechua tribe that means “encounter”, “reunion” etc. This tribe celebrates the power of encounter between people especially in difficult moments.