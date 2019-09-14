Honours for GVHSS, Nadakkavu in best school list

Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS) for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, has improved its ranking to emerge second in the ‘Top 10 Government Day Schools’ category in the 13th EducationWorld India School Rankings for 2019-20.

The Nadakkavu school was ranked third in the country in the survey rankings last year.

The rankings, released recently, saw schools in the State, primarily in the government sector, put up a good show nationally.

In the same category, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, retained the fourth rank that it had clinched last year. It had grabbed the top spot in the 2016 and 2017 rankings.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Puranattukara, Thrissur, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Keltron Nagar, Kannur, also improved their showing this year, to get ranked ninth and 10th, respectively.

In the ‘Top 10 Government Boarding Schools’ category, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chennithala, Alappuzha, was ranked third this year.

Last year, the school had been ranked first in the survey.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chendayad, Kannur, took the fifth position. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Neriamangalam, Ernakulam, held on to the seventh position in the rankings this year too.

In the ‘Day Schools’ section, Pallikoodam School, Kottayam, was ranked ninth nationally in the ‘Day-cum-Boarding’ category.

Sadhbhavana World School, Kozhikode, clinched the 10th spot in the ‘International Schools – Day’ category.

14 parameters

For the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2019-20, the schools were ranked on 14 parameters, including infrastructure provision, competence of faculty, academic reputation, safety, and hygiene.

The New Delhi-based market research and opinion polls company C fore constituted a sample respondents database of 12,213 people such as school principals, teachers, educationists, parents, and senior school students from 28 major cities and education hubs across the country for conducting the survey.