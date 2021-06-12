Honour minority rights without hurting others: Muslim Jamat

The Kerala Muslim Jamat has requested the State government to initiate urgent steps for the development of backward minorities. “The development of backward minorities is essential if the land has to progress,” said Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, State general secretary of the Kerala Muslim Jamat.

Inaugurating a virtual seminar on ‘Minority welfare scheme: court verdict and facts’ organised by the Kerala Muslim Jamat district committee on Saturday, Mr. Bukhari said the rights of the Muslim community should be honoured by ensuring the cooperation of other communities.

He added that the constitutional rights of any group or community should not be allowed for creating embitterment in society. He warned people to maintain vigil against those trying to create a divide between communities.

Jamat district president Koottambara Abdurahman Darimi presided. Sunni Yuvajana Sangham State general secretary A.P. Abdul Hakeem Azhari called upon the community to encourage the new generation to take up agriculture and other employments even while ensuring that they do not lose the reservation guaranteed by the Constitution.

“One must instil confidence in the new generation to achieve progress through merit,” he said.

Kurukkoli Moideen, MLA, said that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) would try to encompass all sections and interests of backward minorities.

Congress representative Ifthikaruddin demanded that schemes introduced for backward Muslims be made available to them completely. Indian National League (INL) State president A.P. Abdul Wahab said neglect by those in power had played a major role for the backwardness of minorities. Husain Saqafi Chullikkode moderated the seminar.