Honour for MGU lecturer
Anilkumar Gopinathan, Professor, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottyam, has been selected for fellowship by the U.K.-based Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). An statement by the varsity on Monday said the honour was in consideration of his contributions through both academic and research activities to enrich Chemistry as a branch of science over the last five years.
