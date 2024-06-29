ADVERTISEMENT

Honour for Kottakkal family health centre

Published - June 29, 2024 07:50 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottakkal family health centre (FHC) in Malappuram has been adjudged the best primary health centre in the country after it scored 99% in the quality certification by the National Quality Assurance Standards.

The award was received by Kottakkal FHC medical officer M. Nishida from the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare at the Ayushman Bharat Gunavant Swasthya national event in New Delhi.

In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said the award was an acknowledgement of the quality of the State’s health sector.

A total of 175 healthcare institutions in the State had secured NQAS certification, and 76 of them had received recertification too.

