GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Honour for Kottakkal family health centre

Published - June 29, 2024 07:50 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottakkal family health centre (FHC) in Malappuram has been adjudged the best primary health centre in the country after it scored 99% in the quality certification by the National Quality Assurance Standards.

The award was received by Kottakkal FHC medical officer M. Nishida from the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare at the Ayushman Bharat Gunavant Swasthya national event in New Delhi.

In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said the award was an acknowledgement of the quality of the State’s health sector.

A total of 175 healthcare institutions in the State had secured NQAS certification, and 76 of them had received recertification too.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.