Honour for Kathakali artiste
Kozhikode
The Kathakali artiste, Kottakkal Devadas, will be honoured with a ‘Veera Sringhala’ at an event being held here on May 14 and 15. Mattannur Sankarankutty, well-known Thayambaka exponent, and M.V. Narayanan, Vice-Chancellor, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, will be present.
The event is being organised by the city-based Thodayam Kathakali Yogam.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.