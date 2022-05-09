Honour for Kathakali artiste

Kozhikode

The Kathakali artiste, Kottakkal Devadas, will be honoured with a ‘Veera Sringhala’ at an event being held here on May 14 and 15. Mattannur Sankarankutty, well-known Thayambaka exponent, and M.V. Narayanan, Vice-Chancellor, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, will be present.

The event is being organised by the city-based Thodayam Kathakali Yogam.