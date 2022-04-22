Honour for Kathakali artiste
Kozhikode
Thodayam Kathakali Yogam in Kozhikode is honouring noted Kathakali artiste Kottakkal Devadas with a “Veera Shringhala”. The event titled “Sudevam” will be held at Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam in Tali on May 14 and 15 and comprises cultural programmes such as Carnatic music, Mohiniyattam, Thayambaka, Kathakali, and Ottanthullal. Thayambaka maestro Mattannur Shankarankutti will present the Veera Shringhala to Mr. Devadas on the occasion, a press release said.
