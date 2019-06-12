Honour for Jagathy, Thimmakka

The 10th V.C. Padmanabhan Memorial Awards for Excellence were presented at a function here on Tuesday.

Actor Jagathy Sreekumar and 105-year-old environmentalist and Padma awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka were among the prominent awardees this year. The other winners were P.J. Kurien, former Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; T.K.A. Nair, former adviser to Prime Minister; and Romesh Sobti, MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank.

The awards were given away by Antony Dominic, Chairman, Kerala State Human Rights Commission. The winners received a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a trophy. V.P. Nandakumar, MD & CEO, Manappuram Finance Ltd., presided.

From 2010

The awards were instituted in 2010 to commemorate the founder of the Manappuram Group. They are presented every year to those who have contributed to the five categories of arts and literature, civil servant achieving excellence in public administration, public representative achieving excellence in good governance, business excellence leading to development of society at large, and ecology and environment conservation.

Memorial lecture

Mr. Nair delivered the V.C. Padmanabhan memorial annual lecture on “Civil Services in Governance.” He recalled how, immediately after Independence, Prime Minister Nehru was sceptical about continuing with the colonial legacy of an all India Civil Services but was convinced by Sardar Patel who stressed its importance in binding the nation together.

He pointed out that in a truly democratic set-up, differences of opinion arose often and should be seen as sign of democratic strength rather than a weakness.

There was a need for a relook at the conventional concept of employment. While the government had to do its bit in job creation, the onus was now on the people, especially students, to identify their areas of interest and move forward in that direction. Government can facilitate the activity by providing access to capital and opening avenues for business, which is being done now, he said.