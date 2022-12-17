Honour for former SCTIMST doctor

December 17, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

V.V. Radhakrishnan, former Dean and Head of the Department of Neuropathology at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here has been conferred with the lifetime achievement award by the Neurological Society of India at its annual conference held in Agra recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Radhakrishnan was instrumental in establishing the Department of Neuropathology at SCTIMST and providing world-class diagnostic services for patients with various neurological diseases. He is credited with the development of a rapid diagnostic test for patients with brain tumours during surgery.