Honorary Consulate of Sri Lanka to reopen in Thiruvananthapuram

Businessman Biju Karnan appointed Honorary Consul

Keralite businessman Biju Karnan has been appointed Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Honorary Consulate is reopening here after a gap of three years. Mr. Karnan is the second Honorary Consul of the island nation to be posted here. Joemon Joseph, who first held the post after the office opened in February 2014, passed away on October 12, 2018, after which the post had remained vacant.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the reopening event at the Hilton Garden Inn at 3.30 p.m. on Friday. Minister for Revenue K. Rajan will preside.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, will deliver the keynote address. Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan, senior officials of the Sri Lankan High Commission and other dignitaries will be present.

The Honorary Consulate will strive to strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka and boost ties in tourism, trade, and socio-cultural sectors, a statement said.