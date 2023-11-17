ADVERTISEMENT

Honorariums of Anganwadi employees, ASHA workers to go up from December in Kerala

November 17, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Hike to benefit close to 89,000 workers

The Hindu Bureau

The honorariums of Anganwadi employees and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will go up from December this year, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has said. The decision will benefit close to 89,000 workers.

The honorariums of Anganwadi workers and helpers who have more than ten years of service will go up by ₹1000. For Anganwadi workers with less than ten years of experience, it will increase by ₹500.  According to the Minister, the decision will benefit 62,852 individuals.

The honorarium of ASHA workers will go up by ₹1000. The decision will benefit 26,125 ASHA workers. Both hikes will come into effect from December.

Although the government had announced earlier that the honorariums would be increased, a formal decision had been pending.

