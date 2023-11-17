HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Honorariums of Anganwadi employees, ASHA workers to go up from December in Kerala

Hike to benefit close to 89,000 workers

November 17, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The honorariums of Anganwadi employees and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will go up from December this year, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has said. The decision will benefit close to 89,000 workers.

The honorariums of Anganwadi workers and helpers who have more than ten years of service will go up by ₹1000. For Anganwadi workers with less than ten years of experience, it will increase by ₹500.  According to the Minister, the decision will benefit 62,852 individuals.

The honorarium of ASHA workers will go up by ₹1000. The decision will benefit 26,125 ASHA workers. Both hikes will come into effect from December.

Although the government had announced earlier that the honorariums would be increased, a formal decision had been pending.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.