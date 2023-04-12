Honorarium for midday meal cooks, pre-primary teachers and ayahs sanctioned

April 12, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Education department has sanctioned the complete honorarium for school midday meal cooks for the months of January and February and ₹4,000 for the honorarium for March.

This follows the receipt of the second instalment of funds sanctioned by the Union and the State governments for implementing the scheme. An amount of ₹29.79 crore was sanctioned, a statement from the office of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said here on Wednesday.

Schools have also been sanctioned ₹83.48 crore as arrears for the months of January and February for implementing the scheme.

The monthly honorarium for teachers and ayahs appointed by parent-teacher associations to recognised pre-primary sections attached to government schools for the month of March has been disbursed to all deputy directors of education. Steps have been taken for this amount to reach the accounts of the teachers and ayahs through the district education officers. With this, complete honorarium for the 2022-23 academic year has been paid, the statement said.