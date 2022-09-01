Honey trap case: two more held

Irinjalakuda industrialist lured and robbed of valuables

The police arrested two more persons in connection with a honey trap case here on Thursday. Six persons have already been arrested for luring an industrialist from Irinjalakuda via honey trap and robbing him of his valuables, including gold and money, after bringing him to a rented house at Yakara near here.

Those arrested on Thursday were Indrajit and Roshit from Chalakudy. They reportedly lent support to Sharat, the main accused who masterminded the trap.

The honey trap was executed under the cover of an Instagram account named Phoenix Clips. The police said they were investigating if more people were involved in the case.

On social media

Sharat reportedly picked up accomplices from social media to execute his plans. He hired a couple named Devu and Gokul Deepu to entice the victim.

The others arrested in the case were Sharat, 24, from Pala; Ajit, 20; Vinay, 24; and Jishnu, 20; all from Irinjalakuda.

Using a fake Facebook account, Devu convinced the industrialist that she was enamoured of him and that she could not stay away from Palakkad as her mother-in-law was alone there.

She enticed the victim by constantly sending him her videos. The police suspect that some other men were also trapped through similar means.