Honesty shop imparts valuable lessons to students of Vithura school

November 17, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Student Police Cadets (SPCs) of Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vithura, have set up an ‘honesty shop’ to promote honesty and unity among students.

The honesty shop is part of the first SPC amenity centre in the State that began functioning in the school. G. Stephen, MLA, inaugurated the amenity centre, built at a cost of ₹12 lakh.

Books, pens, pencils, paper, and snacks can be picked up by students from the honesty shop. The prices will be displayed, and children can deposit the money in a specially arranged box. A contribution box too has been arranged to collect voluntary donations from students for use for educational needs of financially backward students of the school. The honesty shop is completely run by the SPC cadets.

Besides the honesty shop, the 600-sq-ft amenity centre has an office room, library, multimedia-cum-restroom, and a toilet. It will aid the training and relaxation of the cadets at the school. There are 132 cadets at the school.

The funds were allocated by former MLA K.S. Sabarinadhan from the MLA asset development fund for 2019-20. The construction of the amenity centre was completed in 2021. Similar SPC amenity centres are coming up in other places across the State.

Vithura grama panchayat president V.S. Baburaj presided over the function. Inspector General of Police P. Vijayan, who is also the SPC amenity centre project’s nodal officer, was present.