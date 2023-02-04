ADVERTISEMENT

Homogenisation push is a threat to federalism: TN Minister

February 04, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan in conversation with Shashi Tharoor, MP, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The attempt at homogenisation by the ruling party at the Centre is a worrying threat to the federal structure of India and this approach will sooner or later trigger a pushback against such efforts, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan has said.

Participating in a debate with Shashi Tharoor, MP, at at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters here on Saturday, he said the disparity in tax allocation by by the Central government was a worrying factor. “Northern states get greater share due to factors like high population while southern States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala are now being penalised for achieving developmental targets set by the Central Government in areas like population control”.

Both Mr.Tharoor and Mr.Thiagarajan raised concerns about the attempt by the BJP leadership to push Hindi as the main language. Answering Mr.Tharoor’s question if Tamil Nadu was going overboard with its opposition to Hindi, the Minister said the stance against Hindi imposition was not based on blind opposition.

“What it effectively says is that English cannot be taught even as a second language in the Hindi speaking States. So therefore, what they are really saying is the Hindi heartland will have one language formula and other States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra have a three language formula: one for ourselves, English to speak to the rest of the world and Hindi to speak to those people who cannot learn English.”

He said such a top down approach would not survive for long and even BJP State governments had started questioning some of the Centre’s policies.

Observing that there was hardly any meaningful discussion in Parliament, Mr.Tharoor said the reported move by the BJP to increase the number of MPs would only lower the quality of debate in the House. He also slammed the budget presented in the Kerala Assembly on Friday, saying it had no imaginative proposal to raise revenue and left the state to live on borrowed money.

