Homestays instead of resorts, fixing carrying capacity of tourists would lessen the impact of tourism in ecologically-fragile locales

Promoting homestays and fixing a carrying capacity for tourists at ecologically-fragile tourism locales, would to some extent undo the damage caused by high-carbon-footprint tourism-related constructions like resorts and hotels, say tourism and other stakeholders.

It is high time that the government began promoting homestays at locations that are prone to landslides, since they do not entail any fresh construction work. Here, guests stay in a portion of a house which is occupied by its residents, said M.P. Sivaduttan, director of Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala-HATS).

The Government must also make classification mandatory for homestays, since hardly 30 of the around 1,000 such units in Wayanad are classified. Care must also be taken to ensure that the number of rooms in each homestay is limited to a maximum of six, in keeping with norms. It must be kept in mind that such reasonably-priced accommodation units co-exist with nature and local culture, he said.

The recent spree of landslides, including Kerala’s most-fatal one at Wayanad on July 30, point to the need to develop micro destinations in order to wean people away from ecologically-fragile areas that are highly prone to landslides, said George Scaria, president of Tourism Professionals Club (TPC), and a guest lecturer teaching responsible tourism at a university in Austria. “A carrying-capacity analysis must be done of these and other locales, especially since local bodies are continuing to issue permits to build resorts and hotels that have tens of dozens of rooms, in locales like Munnar. Moreover, homestays must be clearly redefined, since luxurious villa-like structures that have swimming pools too are passing off as homestays.”

On their part, officials of local bodies must be made aware of impact assessment and the huge carbon footprint of big accommodation units like resorts. On its part, the State government must ready a master plan in this regard, since Munnar and much of Wayanad cannot afford to have influx of tourists and vehicles that ferry them, as before. What is needed is nature-based solutions and steps to limit tourism ventures in such and similar destinations, he said.

Citing the urgent need to inculcate sustainable design for accommodation units in all eco-sensitive locales and other places, K.J. Alphons, former Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture said unscientific constructions and unchecked quarrying, that too by using massive explosions rather than controlled explosions, loosens the grip between rocks and the surrounding soil. This must be curbed, he said.

The State president of Mahila Swaraj, Prof (retd) Susan John said the ever-increasing number of resorts, aggressive quarrying, wanton deforestation and senseless protection of plantations and other mono-crop cultivations have made the Western Ghats emaciated and extremely fragile during rains. “Sadly, catastrophes like landslides that had been warned by the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel headed by ecologist Madhav Gadgil, were overlooked. This flawed unsustainable model must pave the way for a sustainable model.”