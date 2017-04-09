Homes turn stir grounds

Call it the magical mix of the personal and the political in the cauldron of a hyperactive television medium, but what Kerala has been witness to over the past few days is the sudden emergence of the domestic space as venues of political struggle pushing the conventional political battles to total insignificance.

When 15-year-old Avishna, sister of Jishnu Pranoy, the engineering student who died under mysterious circumstances on January 6, began an indefinite fast in solidarity with her fasting mother Mahija on April 6, she did not probably realise that she was redefining political struggles as they have been practised in Kerala over the past several decades.

Within four days, she was joined by a 79-year-old L. Thankamma, mother of K.M. Shajahan, former private secretary to V.S. Achuthanandan when he was the Leader of the Opposition.

Her earlier fight

She chose to launch her indefinite fast to protest against her son’s arrest and slapping of conspiracy charges against him at her home in the State capital, some 370 kilometres away from Valayam in Kozhikode where Ms. Avishna was on fast. Ms. Thankamma, a former mycologist with the Rubber Board, has been a fighter all her life, her battles with the Rubber Board establishment well documented by the media since the mid-1980s. She has declared that she would fast until death if her son is not cleared of the charges foisted on him.

Bigger impact

Ms. Avishna’s act is an inversion of the familiar, where politics is played out in the world outside homes, in streets and at the doors of the power elites. From the moment she announced her fast, Ms. Avishna had turned into an instant rallying point of the family and her village, with greater impact on the public imagination than her mother or uncle Sreejith, who were in a quasi-public space. She displayed remarkable courage and an equally admirable sense of proportion, refusing intravenous fluid support and hospitalisation and driving home the point that her brother deserved justice that she would strive for, if need, by giving up her life. With her doughty stand, she put the ruling party leadership, both at the State and local levels, and the administration in a spot.

A few questions

With public attention focused on Ms. Avishna and, partly on Ms. Thankamma, only customary attention was paid to the indefinite fast begun by Mahila Congress leaders in front of the Secretariat on Sunday morning, throwing up quite a few questions for the organised political formations to answer.