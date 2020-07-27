Homeless given shelter at school

For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the city Corporation has shifted the homeless, living on the city’s street, to a rehabilitation centre.
Eighty four of them were shifted to the Government Central High School in Attakulangara on Sunday morning.
Antigen tests were conducted on all of them as soon as they were shifted there. The two who tested positive during the antigen tests were shifted to a COVID First-Line Treatment Centre.
The rest of those at the shelter will be lodged at the school at least until the end of the ongoing lockdown in the city.
Street dwellers
“Some of them were employed as cleaners or helpers at restaurants and other facilities, some are lottery sellers, while others have lived on the streets or bus stands for long. With the restaurants and other establishments remaining closed, they had nowhere else to go and hence were shifted to the rehabilitation centre, which is being managed by the Corporation along with the Social Welfare Department. We are appointing four caretakers to run the centre and to provide food and other necessities. It is a good sign that only two tested positive out of all of them,” said a Corporation official about the shelter.
National lockdown
Early in April, soon after the nationwide lockdown was declared, the Corporation had similarly rehabilitated 223 people living on the streets in the school. Some of those rehabilitated thus had cleaned up the shrubs on the school campus and set up a garden there, which was lauded as an act of dedication and hard work.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath